5 numbers to know from Quinnipiac’s victory against Michigan in the Frozen Four

TAMPA, Fla. — Here are five numbers to know from Quinnipiac’s 5-2 win over Michigan in Thursday’s Frozen Four semifinal.

33 wins

Thursday’s victory set a new program record for wins in a season with 33. The Bobcats had previously won 32 games last season, as well as in 2016, the last time Quinnipiac made the Frozen Four.

In 2016, the Bobcats’ 32nd victory was a 3-2 triumph over Boston College in the semifinals, also here in Tampa. They went on to lose to North Dakota 5-1 in the title game.

183 games played

Quinnipiac graduate student Ethan de Jong scored his 61st career goal and 143rd career point in the third period, an empty-net goal with 1:45 to play that sealed the Bobcats’ win.

It was his 183rd game played for Quinnipiac, an NCAA record for games at a single school. He came into Thursday tied with Minnesota’s Larry Olimb (1989-92).

1-5 record

Michigan won the first five meetings between the schools, including a 7-3 victory for the Wolverines in last year’s Allentown Regional final.

The other four victories were series sweeps by Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2003 and 2005.

30 goals

Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli scored his 30th goal of the season in the second period to draw the Wolverines even at 2-2.

He ended the year tied with Jason Polin of Western Michigan.

The most goals scored so far this season by a player who will appear in Saturday’s national championship game is Minnesota’s Logan Cooley (22).

12 frustrating losses

Since Michigan last won a hockey national title in 1998, the school has gone 0-12 in trying to win a championship when reaching the semifinals in football, men’s basketball and hockey.

The football Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff in 2022 and 2023, and Michigan lost in men’s basketball’s Final Four in 2013 (finals) and 2018 (semifinals).

Michigan’s hockey team has come up short in the Frozen Four in 2001 (semifinals), 2002 (semifinals), 2003 (semifinals), 2008 (semifinals), 2011 (finals), 2018 (semifinals), 2022 (semifinals) and 2023 (semifinals).