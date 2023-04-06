Quinnipiac’s puck management effective in derailing Michigan’s offense

TAMPA, Fla. — Quinnipiac relies on a stingy defense and a quick transition. The Bobcats focus on executing their system. You could say they strive to operate like a well-oiled and precision machine.

It was going to take that machine running to near perfection to subdue Michigan, the nation’s top offense, in the Frozen Four.

“We certainly weren’t perfect,” said Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold. “But we were pretty good.”

Facing their most potent foe of the season, the Bobcats stuck with the same system that led them to set a program record 33 wins with the 5-2 defeat of Michigan on Thursday night.

“We talked a lot about their high-end talent, their 27 draft picks, whatever they have, and how we needed to defend in waves,” said Pecknold.

To slow down Michigan — or any opponent — Quinnipiac relies on clogging the middle of the ice.

“I think structurally they have that 1-3-1 and it can be hard to get pucks behind them,” said first-year Michigan defenseman Seamus Casey.

That structure through the neutral zone allows the Quinnipiac machine to transition quickly, as was on display against the Wolverines.

“We’ve done that for 40 games,” said Pecknold. “We do it every game. We play fast, we play north, that’s how we want to operate, whether it’s Michigan, Harvard or anybody we play.”

Quinnipiac’s system also stresses puck management.

“It’s a lot easier to defend Hughes and Fantilli when they don’t have the puck. Because once they get it you’re in trouble,” said Pecknold. “Biggest thing we stressed this week was we had to have the puck. We had to have the puck.”

“Part of the keys we had going into the game was puck management,” said Quinnipiac sophomore center Jacob Quillan. “We wanted to take care of the puck, limit their chances.

“But, I mean, at the same time we want to pounce on offense. And that’s what we did early on in the game.”

“When we can turn that around and bring it right back down their throats, we always talk about playing north, playing with pace,” said Quinnipiac graduate year defenseman Zach Metsa. “That’s kind of the result of that.”

With Thursday’s game tied 2-2 in the second intermission, Pecknold once again stressed sticking with the Quinnipiac system.

“I say to them all the time, let’s stay the course. We’re built for this moment. And they came through,” Pecknold said.

“It’s our approach and how we need to play,” said first-year winger Sam Lipkin. “So the main focus is on us, not our opponent.”

Pecknold acknowledged that the Bobcats will have their hands full Saturday against Minnesota.

“We don’t mind being the underdog,” he said. “We came in here and nobody gave us a chance to win tonight. And nobody gave us a chance to win on Saturday.

“But we’ll find a way to figure it out.”