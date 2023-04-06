‘Strongest D corps’ provides a boost for Minnesota’s Frozen Four semifinal win

TAMPA, Fla. — In a game in which the penalty kill was a crucial component and the 5-on-5 play felt like an endless negotiation for space, that defensemen scored the two most critical goals of the game for Minnesota seemed fitting.

Mike Koster tied the game 1-1 late in the first period and Luke Mittelstadt put the Gophers ahead 3-2 early in the third, the goal that held up to be the game-winner in a 6-2 victory against Boston University in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday. Both were scored on the power play.

Minnesota coach Bob Motzko praised Boston University’s defensive play and said that the Terriers “pack it in.” Creating decent scoring chances, even on the power play, was difficult.

“We were going to have a lot of shots from the flank,” said Motzko.

Koster’s goal was his sixth this year. After scoring in the second game of the season against Lindenwood — his seventh career goal in 67 games — Koster didn’t score again for another 25 games, until Minnesota’s 8-0 win over Michigan State on Jan. 27.

Mittelstadt’s first goal of the season came in his 13th collegiate game, a 5-2 Minnesota win against Michigan. He had three goals coming into Thursday’s game and after his two Thursday, he has three in the NCAA tournament, having scored against Canisius in the Fargo Regional.

Motzko said that from the start of the year, he knew that Mittelstadt had a lot of potential. “At the start of the year, like some of the good ones, you just go, ‘There’s a good one,'” he said.

Motzko contacted USA Hockey early in the season to tell them to keep an eye on the undrafted player for the World Junior team. “They started watching right away,” said Motzko. “He had a terrific season last year in the USHL, and he’s really been great from the day that he stepped on the ice with us.”

Mittelstadt had 19 goals and 36 assists in 60 games with the Madison Capitols of the USHL last season.

Koster and Mittelstadt each had an assist Thursday, and defensemen Ryan Chesley and Brock Faber also had helpers in the game.

“It’s the strongest D corps I’ve ever had or ever will have,” said Motzko. “So they all contribute. That’s the great thing. I said it the other day, there’s no ego amongst them. Even Faber. He used to play 30 minutes. He’s now down to 22.

“But it’s all about the team.”