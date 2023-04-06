Wisconsin’s Kronish, Harvey top final HCA monthly women’s awards for 2022-23 season

A pair of Wisconsin players are the national women’s monthly honorees for March, as chosen by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

Senior Cami Kronish is the player and goalie of the month, while freshman defender Caroline Harvey is the rookie of the month.

Kronish made 30 or more saves seven times this season, but none more important than against the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation at the Frozen Four. Kronish’s March was integral as the Badgers knocked off the top three teams in the nation on their way to their seventh national title: quarterfinals: 4-2 over Colgate (13 saves; semifinals: 3-2 OT over Minnesota (37 saves); final: 1-0 over Ohio State (31 saves).

For these performances, she was named Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four. On the month, she had a 1.52 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

Harvey played a key role in the Badgers’ NCAA success, scoring the game-winning goal in OT when Wisconsin edged Minnesota 3-2 in the semifinals. She was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team after her four points and 26 total shots on goal in the tournament.