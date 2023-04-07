Two Northeastern players repeat as first-team All-Americans

TAMPA, Fla. — Northeastern’s Devon Levi and Aidan McDonagh repeated as first-team All-Americans in selections announced Friday by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Levi, a goalie, and forward McDonagh joined Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (East first team), Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes (West first team), Quinnipiac defenseman Zach Metsa (East second team) and Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets (East second team) in returning to the All-American lists. Metsa was a first-team pick in 2022 and a second-team selection this season.
ECAC Hockey led the way with seven selections. The Big Ten had six.
Here are the 2022-23 Division I men’s All-Americans:
West first team
Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech senior goalie
Brock Faber, Minnesota junior defenseman
Luke Hughes, Michigan sophomore defenseman
Logan Cooley, Minnesota freshman forward
Adam Fantilli, Michigan freshman forward
Matthew Knies, Minnesota sophomore forward
East first team
Devon Levi, Northeastern junior goalie
Lane Hutson, Boston University freshman defenseman
Henry Thrun, Harvard senior defenseman
Sean Farrell, Harvard junior forward
Collin Graf, Quinnipiac sophomore forward
Aidan McDonagh, Northeastern senior forward
West second team
Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame senior goalie
Mike Benning, Denver junior defenseman
Jake Livingstone, Minnesota State junior defenseman
Carter Mazur, Denver sophomore forward
Jason Polin, Western Michigan senior forward
Massimo Rizzo, Denver sophomore forward
East second team
Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac sophomore goalie
Sam Malinski, Cornell senior defenseman
Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac graduate defenseman
Matt Brown, Boston University senior forward
Matthew Coronato, Harvard sophomore forward
Alex Jefferies, Merrimack junior forward