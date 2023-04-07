Two Northeastern players repeat as first-team All-Americans

TAMPA, Fla. — Northeastern’s Devon Levi and Aidan McDonagh repeated as first-team All-Americans in selections announced Friday by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Levi, a goalie, and forward McDonagh joined Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (East first team), Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes (West first team), Quinnipiac defenseman Zach Metsa (East second team) and Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets (East second team) in returning to the All-American lists. Metsa was a first-team pick in 2022 and a second-team selection this season.

ECAC Hockey led the way with seven selections. The Big Ten had six.

Here are the 2022-23 Division I men’s All-Americans:

West first team

Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech senior goalie

Brock Faber, Minnesota junior defenseman

Luke Hughes, Michigan sophomore defenseman

Logan Cooley, Minnesota freshman forward

Adam Fantilli, Michigan freshman forward

Matthew Knies, Minnesota sophomore forward

East first team

Devon Levi, Northeastern junior goalie

Lane Hutson, Boston University freshman defenseman

Henry Thrun, Harvard senior defenseman

Sean Farrell, Harvard junior forward

Collin Graf, Quinnipiac sophomore forward

Aidan McDonagh, Northeastern senior forward

West second team

Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame senior goalie

Mike Benning, Denver junior defenseman

Jake Livingstone, Minnesota State junior defenseman

Carter Mazur, Denver sophomore forward

Jason Polin, Western Michigan senior forward

Massimo Rizzo, Denver sophomore forward

East second team

Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac sophomore goalie

Sam Malinski, Cornell senior defenseman

Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac graduate defenseman

Matt Brown, Boston University senior forward

Matthew Coronato, Harvard sophomore forward

Alex Jefferies, Merrimack junior forward