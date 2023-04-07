USCHO Frozen Four Live! Friday edition: Listen to the replay

USCHO podcasts are going on the road, and you can join us for live broadcasts during the 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.

USCHO Frozen Four Live! with Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley will have live events featuring special guests and giveaways four days at Harpoon Harry’s Crab House, 225 S. Franklin St., near Amalie Arena in Tampa. Today’s broadcast is from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET.

We’ll analyze Thursday night’s semifinal games, discuss Friday’s major award winners, and look ahead to Saturday’s championship game between Minnesota and Quinnipiac, including early money lines and over/under.

Listen to the replay here:

If you won’t be in Tampa, check out the podcast from wherever you are on our site, on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Check out all of USCHO’s college hockey podcasts, including USCHO Weekend Review and USCHO Edge, plus our entire podcast archive.