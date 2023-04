TAMPA, Fla. — Christophe Tellier got Quinnipiac on the board in the second period but the Bobcats trailed Minnesota 2-1 going into the third period of Saturday’s NCAA Men’s Frozen Four championship game at Amalie Arena.

Jaxon Nelson put the Gophers ahead 2-0 earlier in the second period after John Mittelstadt scored in the first.

USCHO’s Ed Trefzger and Derek Schooley have this instant analysis: