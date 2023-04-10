Michigan netminder Portillo foregoes senior season with Wolverines, signs amateur tryout with AHL’s Reign

Michigan junior goaltender Erik Portillo has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

Portillo gives up his senior season with the Wolverines.

A 2019 third-round draft pick (67th overall) of the Buffalo Sabres, Portillo had his rights traded to the Los Angeles Kings last month for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Portillo became the starting goaltender for Michigan in his sophomore season in 2021-22. That year, he was named a Mike Richter Award semifinalist, NCAA Regional most outstanding player, B1G tournament most outstanding player and a finalist for B1G goaltender of the year. He led the nation in saves with 1,111, and was second in wins with 31, second in minutes played at nearly 2,500 and fourth in win percentage at 75.0. His .926 save percentage was ninth in the nation while his goals-against average of 2.14 was 13th. He also had four assists.

This season, Portillo extended his B1G unbeaten streak to a perfect 8-0, helping Michigan to its second Big Ten tournament championship and Frozen Four appearance. He recorded a .908 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA and had four 40-plus save performances, including a career-best 51-save win against Penn State in January.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Portillo finishes his Michigan career with a 60-22-3 overall record, .918 save percentage, 2.49 GAA and six assists.