Samoskevich leaves Michigan after two seasons, signs AHL tryout agreement with Charlotte

Michigan sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich has a signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

Samoskevich, a 2021 first-round draft pick (24th overall) of the Florida Panthers, foregoes his junior and senior years with the Wolverines.

Samoskevich was third on the team in scoring this season with 43 points, averaging 1.10 points per game, finishing the season 15th in the NCAA in points per game. He was second on the team in goal scoring with 20 tallies and added 23 assists.

A native of Sandy Hook, Conn., Samoskevich scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Penn State to send Michigan to the Frozen Four. With points in 26 of 39 games, he had three three-point games this season and was named second team all-Big Ten.

During his freshman season, he had 10 goals and 19 assists in 40 games and was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team and the Big Ten all-tournament team.

Samoskevich wraps his Michigan career with 30 goals and 42 assists for 72 points in 79 games.