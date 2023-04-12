Denver’s Benning signs NHL deal with Panthers, foregoes senior season with Pioneers

Denver junior defenseman Mike Benning has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

In signing the contract, Benning gives up his senior season with the Pioneers.

Benning led all DU defensemen this past season in scoring and ranked fourth in the country in goals (13) and tied for fifth in points (34) by a blueliner. He ranked tied for third overall on the team in both points and assists (21). Benning also ranked second overall on the squad with seven power-play goals and a plus-24 rating (tied) and was third with 101 shots.

The St. Albert, Alberta, native recorded 10 multi-point games during the 2022-23 campaign, the second-most on DU. The NCHC offensive defenseman of the year and a member of the all-NCHC first team, Benning scored two goals in a game seven times during his career, including on three occasions this past season.

A 2022-23 All-American second team member and a Denver nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, Benning finishes his collegiate career ranked eighth among all defensemen in school history with 31 goals. He also added 52 assists for 83 points in 101 career games.

A member of the NCHC academic all-conference team in each of his three years at Denver, Benning was named to the all-NCHC second team in 2021-22.

Benning was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round (95th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. His father, Brian, played two seasons for the Panthers from 1993 to 1995.