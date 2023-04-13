Binghamton ‘aggressively’ looking to add men’s Division I college hockey in time for 2024-25 season

Binghamton University athletic director Gene Marshall told Fox 40 News Wednesday that the school is planning to add both NCAA Division I men’s hockey and women’s field hockey for the 2024-25 season.

“We’re working on those as we speak,” Marshall said regarding a timeframe to start the programs. “We would like to have it done within the next two years. We are aggressively doing it.”

The school is currently exploring conference options for the hockey team.

The idea of adding men’s hockey was first brought up last summer.

There is no word on where the hockey team would play, but Marshall said it would be in a location that would benefit the local economy.

“I think it’s going to help downtown Binghamton and even if we have to go to other sites to play through the southern tier, I think is going to generate a lot of revenue,” Marshall said.

Marshall added that including hockey in the school’s athletic offerings was the idea of former athletic director Pat Elliott and Binghamton president Harvey Stenger.

“I can’t take credit for that, that goes to Pat Elliott, former athletic director, a good friend of mine, and President Stenger for their vision,” Marshall said. “Pat and I still talk quite a bit to this day about that and other things. And I think that Pat’s, an old coach, and he has a good vision as to what needed to take place here. I think President Stenger knew the same, this is a hockey town. This is a field hockey town. And so I think that that is going to really send the fans in a frenzy. I think it’s gonna, it’s going to do very well for the community.”