Pecknold guides Quinnipiac to 2023 national championship, named USCHO.com Coach of the Year

After leading Quinnipiac to the 2023 national championship, Rand Pecknold has been named the USCHO.com Coach of the Year.

Voters were comprised of the full USCHO.com editorial staff.

Pecknold was also named the ECAC Hockey coach of the year for the 2022-23 season.

Pecknold led the Bobcats to a 34-4-3 campaign, tying the program’s record for most in a regular season. This included a 15-0-1 record at M&T Bank Arena, the program’s first unbeaten home regular season in its Division I history. He also crossed the 600-win plateau and is the only active Division I head coach with that accomplishment.

Overall, Pecknold is 615-337-103 over 29 seasons behind the Bobcats’ bench.

Previously, the 2023 All-USCHO Teams and Rookie of the Year were announced Wednesday.

The 2023 USCHO.com Player of the Year will be announced later Friday.