Misericordia to become 12th member of UCHC men’s conference starting with 2024-25 hockey season

The UCHC has announced it will expand its men’s membership to 12 with Misericordia University joining the league in 2024-25.

“Misericordia has a comprehensive and very competitive athletics program across the board,” said UCHC commissioner Chuck Mitrano in a statement. “We are excited to be part of their history with the addition of men’s ice hockey and what is sure to be another competitive program that provides quality experiences for their student-athletes and UCHC peers.”

Misericordia has a population of 2,000 students and is located in Dallas, Pa. As a private, Catholic institution founded by the Sisters of Mercy, Misericordia emphasizes collaborative and hands-on learning as well as co-curricular activities provided by engaged faculty and staff.

“We welcome the opportunity to join the United Collegiate Hockey Conference as we look forward to our first season of men’s ice hockey in 2024-25,” said Dr. Dan Myers, Misericordia president. “Misericordia University is committed to expanding opportunities for our student-athletes and the UCHC provides an opportunity for our men’s ice hockey team to compete in the MAC and beyond.”

Athletically, Misericordia has achieved success as a member of the MAC Freedom Conference. Most recently, the MU women’s soccer team achieved the No. 1 ranking in the nation in 2022 and advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament, and the Cougars baseball team won 10 straight MAC Freedom titles from 2011 to 2021.

The Cougars will play and practice at the Toyota SportsPlex in nearby Wilkes-Barre, Pa., with fellow UCHC rival Wilkes. The facility is the practice home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. In addition to the Toyota SportsPlex, the team will also have the opportunity to practice at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, the 8,300-seat venue that is the home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

“We are excited about the chance to join many of our fellow MAC institutions as a member of the United Collegiate Hockey Conference,” said Chuck Edkins, director of athletics at Misericordia. “In addition, we look forward to renewing some rivalries with conference rivals from the past and creating new rivalries with institutions from other regions. Membership in the UCHC will have significant, positive impact on the delivery of our men’s ice hockey program.”