Colgate assistant coach Borges moves to Arizona State for similar role with Sun Devils

Arizona State has announced the hiring of Dana Borges to an assistant coach/player development role.

Borges most recently finished his second season as associate head coach at Colgate, helping the Raiders to their first ECAC Hockey championship in 33 years and first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014-15.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dana into the Sun Devil hockey family,” said ASU head coach Greg Powers in a news release. “The body of work that Dana put in at Colgate helping guide them to some of their best hockey in the past two decades speaks for itself. His character, work ethic, and all-encompassing ability to improve every aspect of any program he’s a part of is why I really targeted Dana for this position.

“Dana is a budding superstar in the coaching profession, and we are instantly better with him now being on our staff alongside associate coach Alex Hicks and another assistant coach hire expected to be finalized in May.”

En route to one of the most successful Colgate seasons in the last decade, the Raiders defeated eventual 2023 NCAA champions Quinnipiac two times in 2022-23.

Borges was hired to Colgate’s squad as an assistant coach ahead of the 2018-19 season and elevated to associate head coach prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. He also served as the Raiders volunteer assistant coach for the 2016-17 season.

“Sun Devil hockey possesses all the necessary qualities to continually be a top program in the country,” Borges said. “The passion, trust, and commitment to excellence was evident the moment I began speaking with Coach Powers. ASU provides an environment focused on the wholistic development of the student-athletes to thrive in all areas of their life. Being in position to attract and develop the very best student-athletes in the world to this type of environment is such an exciting opportunity. Coach Powers and his staff have made unprecedented achievements in such a short amount of time.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help build upon these successes and begin my journey to ‘Be The Tradition.'”

Before coming to Colgate, Borges was with Alaska Anchorage as an assistant coach from June 2018 through August 2018. Prior to Anchorage, Borges spent the 2017-18 season at Williams as an assistant coach.

Getting his start in collegiate coaching, Borges spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Stonehill. The Skyhawks went 42-25-8 over his two and a half seasons as an assistant, winning three straight NE-10 regular season titles and the 2016 Northeast-10 conference championship.

From 2009 to 2013, Borges played with the Skyhawks where he served as captain for his junior and senior seasons. Borges was named the Northeast-10 Man of the Year in 2013 as well as a Capital One All-American. He was also awarded the Father Jack McCarthy Award and Edward E. Martin Outstanding Student-Athlete Award from Stonehill as well as finishing as a semifinalist for the Joseph Concannon Award, which is annually given to the top Division II/Division III American-born hockey player in New England.

On the ice, Borges recorded 29 goals and 58 assists for 87 career points with Stonehill, including a career-high 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points his senior season.

After his successful collegiate career at Stonehill, Borges played professionally for one season with the Evry Peaux Rouges in France.

Borges graduated Magna Cum Laude from Stonehill in 2013 with a degree in sociology.