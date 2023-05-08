Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at news from the coaches’ convention in Naples and look back at the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in our college hockey podcast’s season finale.

Topics include:

• Quinnipiac’s incredible comeback

• What does the Bobcats’ win say about older teams?

• Is the NCHC ready to add Arizona State?

• Will there be a new home for Miami?

• Binghamton’s goal to join D-I in 2024-25 – Will Atlantic Hockey be the right fit?

• Could change come to the transfer portal?

• Will there be some rule tweaking, even though it’s not a rules update year?

• A focus on branding conferences

• BCHL’s departure from Hockey Canada and its impact

• Who replaces Derek Schooley on the podcast next season?

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, a 2022 inductee of the RIT Sports Hall of Fame, and has been involved with RIT broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception in 1982. He is co-owner and COO of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.