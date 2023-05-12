Middlebury men’s hockey coach Sinclair steps down, says ‘this is what’s best for me and the program’

Middlebury men’s hockey head coach Neil Sinclair has stepped down from the helm of the program.

“I have decided to step down as the men’s ice hockey coach at Middlebury College,” said Sinclair in a statement. “This is a decision that I have taken some time to come to, and I know this is what’s best for me and the program. I want to especially thank Jack Ceglarski, Nick Bingaman, Brian Phinney, and Brad Schuler for their work as assistant coaches. I also want to thank my colleagues at Middlebury, and those in the larger hockey community for their support.

“This program has a rich tradition and proud history; I am grateful to have been a part of that tradition.”

Middlebury director of athletics Erin Quinn described Sinclair as “an important part of Middlebury men’s ice hockey,” noting that he was “an impactful player and leader, assistant coach, and head coach.”

“Neil has worked tirelessly in his career to develop a strong team culture and has set the program and players up for success moving forward both on and off the ice,” said Quinn. “He has been a supportive colleague and has led within our department with integrity. We wish Neil the best in his next chapter.”

During his tenure at Middlebury, Sinclair led the Panthers to four NESCAC tournament appearances. He was also the interim head coach during the 2002-03 season after serving as the assistant for three seasons. During the interim year, Sinclair guided the squad to the NCAA semifinals and a 22-5-2 record.

Sinclair also served as an assistant women’s golf coach during his time at Middlebury.

Prior to Middlebury, Sinclair spent 11 years as the head coach at Skidmore, where he earned the 2007 Edward Jeremiah Award for national coach of the year and was tabbed the ECAC East coach of the year. Sinclair also coached at Williams and Middlebury Union High School.

As a student-athlete at Middlebury, Sinclair earned First Team All-American laurels and was a member of the 1991 ECAC championship team.

Middlebury will share more information about plans to name the next head men’s hockey coach once it becomes available.