Coyotes draft pick Cooley to return to Minnesota for 2023-24 college hockey season

Minnesota announced Friday that forward Logan Cooley will return for his sophomore season with the Gophers in 2023-24.

Cooley was the third overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes.

During the 2022-23 season, Cooley collected 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points in 39 games for Minnesota, earning a nod as one of the Hobey Hat Trick finalists for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award.

He was the Big Ten co-scoring champion and was also named to the All-American West First Team and Second Team All-USCHO.

In addition, Cooley posted seven goals and 14 points for the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship as Team USA earned bronze. Cooley was also named to the event’s all-star team.