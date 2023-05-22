UMass Boston removes interim tag from women’s hockey coach Bradley’s title

UMass Boston has announced the appointment of Maureen “Moe” Bradley as the new head women’s hockey coach.

Bradley, who has been serving as the interim head coach since March, will assume her full-time head coaching position immediately.

“I am thrilled that Coach Bradley will be taking over our women’s ice hockey program,” said UMass Boston vice chancellor for athletics and recreation Dr. Jacqueline Schuman in a news release. “As an alumna of the university, Moe knows exactly what it means to be a Beacon student-athlete and brings a special passion and commitment to this program, university, and our department.”

Bradley returned to the harbor campus last year to serve as the lead assistant coach helping to guide the Beacons to an NEHC playoff appearance. Before that, she had coaching stops at Stevenson, Suffolk, and Boston College.

“I would like to thank Dr. Jacqueline Schuman, Stephanie Dollar, Jackie Perez, and the entire search committee for this opportunity,” said Bradley. “As an alumna, I feel a sense of accountability and responsibility for the trajectory of this program. Every decision and action we take will be made with the betterment of our players and program in mind.”

Bradley spent 2018 to 2022 on the coaching staff at Boston College, serving as the goaltending coach (2018-21) and then as the interim assistant coach (2022). While on staff at BC, Bradley helped guide the Eagles to four Hockey East postseason tournaments and two NCAA tournament appearances.

Before BC, Bradley spent one year at Suffolk (2017-18) as a graduate assistant and two years in the same role at Stevenson (2015-17). While at Stevenson, Bradley’s duties included on-ice coaching, recruiting, budgeting, practice planning, team travel, and social media management.

“I deeply believe in the UMass Boston mission,” said Bradley. “The student-athletes in our program are unique and outstanding young women who I am eager to lead and mentor. I am very excited to bring together players who are mutually determined to create a new era and find new heights for the UMB women’s hockey program.”

On the ice, Bradley spent the first two seasons of her collegiate playing career at New Hampshire before transferring to UMass Boston to play her final two seasons and earn her BA in Communications. Bradley also holds master’s degrees in Communication Studies (Stevenson) and Higher Education Administration (Suffolk).