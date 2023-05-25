NCHC announces director of officiating Adam no longer with conference as change made, no reason given

The NCHC has made a change in its director of officiating position as Don Adam is no longer with the conference.

No reason was given in a conference-issued news release.

“On behalf of the NCHC and our member institutions, I want to thank Don Adam for providing vision and leadership over the past decade,” NCHC commissioner Heather Weems said in a statement. “We are building on a solid foundation and look forward to continuing to enhance our officiating program by hiring and retaining the best college officials and maximizing our use of communication and technology.”

Adam has served as the NCHC’s only director of officiating since the conference’s founding, dedicating more than 10 years to the NCHC. During his tenure, Adam oversaw the NCHC’s officiating program, building it from scratch, while hiring an officiating staff and implementing annual officiating camps.

“The NCHC officiating program is a critical part of our conference operations and an area in which the NCHC continues to be a leader in collegiate hockey,” Weems said. “Our high-touch model with officiating supervisors assigned to nearly every game requires extensive communication to ensure consistency across games and throughout the season. The membership believes this model can continue to improve the game experience for student-athletes and fans.”

The conference will begin an expedited search for its new director of officiating immediately.