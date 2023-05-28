After one full season as Elmira women’s hockey coach, Bobrowski resigns from position

Elmira has announced the resignation of head women’s hockey coach Jake Bobrowski.

During his one full season leading the squad, Bobrowski helped guide the Soaring Eagles to its seventh straight conference championship appearance (UCHC, NEHC, ECAC West), while Elmira captured its second straight NEHC regular-season title after a perfect 17-0-0 campaign.

Bobrowski picked up his first win at Elmira on Oct. 28, 2022, as the Soaring Eagles skated to a 3-2 victory against Utica.

This season, Bobrowski coached nine Soaring Eagles to NEHC all-conference accolades, including Emma Bradbury, who earned NEHC rookie of the year this past season after scoring nine goals and nine assists for 18 points.

As a team, the Soaring Eagles led the country in short-handed goals this past season with six, while ranking within the top-15 nationally in scoring offense, goals, assists, and team shutouts.

Elmira will conduct a national search for its next head coach.