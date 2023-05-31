Former St. Norbert, Alaska Anchorage player Carbery named new head coach of NHL’s Capitals

The Washington Capitals have named Spencer Carbery the team’s head coach.

Carbery, 41, becomes the 20th head coach in Capitals franchise history and returns to the organization after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During his college playing days, Carbery graduated from St. Norbert, where he played for three seasons, putting up 55 goals and 45 assists for 100 points in 55 games after playing the 2002-03 season at Alaska Anchorage, registering a goal and two assists in 26 games.

“We are extremely pleased to name Spencer as our new head coach,” said Washington senior vice president and GM Brian MacLellan in a statement. “Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who’s had success at every level at which he has coached. We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career.”

“It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the Washington Capitals,” added Carbery. “I would like to thank the Capitals organization for affording me the opportunity to lead this team. I look forward to working with this group of talented players and building upon the winning culture in place. I would also like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs organization for all their support over the past two years and wish them all the best in the future.”

Prior to joining Toronto, Carbery served as head coach of the AHL’s Hershey Bears for three seasons from 2018 to 2021.

He also spent five seasons as head coach and director of hockey operations for the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays from 2011 to 2016.

In addition, Carbery served as head coach of the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League in 2016-17 and was an assistant coach with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2017-18.

Carbery, whose coaching career began in 2010-11 as an assistant coach with South Carolina, played parts of two seasons with the Stingrays (2008-10) and helped the team capture the Kelly Cup in 2009. He also played 181 games over three ECHL seasons from 2007 to 2010 with the Bakersfield Condors, Stockton Thunder, Fresno Falcons and South Carolina and 63 games in the CHL with the Tulsa Oilers in 2006-07.