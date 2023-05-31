Wasylk leaves Suffolk women’s hockey bench, named new head coach at Lindenwood

Lindenwood has announced Taylor Wasylk as the Lions’ next women’s hockey head coach.

Wasylk comes to Lindenwood after spending the last five years as head coach at Suffolk. During her time with the Rams, Wasylk amassed a 64-44-7 record which culminated in a CCC championship and an NCAA tournament appearance this past season.

“I could not be more excited to be joining the Lindenwood University community,” said Wasylk. “From the second I stepped on campus, I felt the passion and drive that everyone has to further the athletic programs and bring more championships to St Charles. I want to thank Jason Coomer, Katie Zingg, Dr. Porter and the entire Lindenwood community for this opportunity. I cannot wait to get on the ice in the Fall and begin to raise the women’s hockey program to unprecedented heights.”

The Port Huron, Mich. native built the Suffolk program from scratch, taking over in the spring of 2017, a year before their inaugural season. Over that time, she assembled a 22-player roster comprised primarily of freshmen (17). That group put together 15-9-2 overall record and a 10-4-2 league ledger, as they hosted the NEHC quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed.

“We are elated to welcome Coach Wasylk to the Lindenwood community,” said Lindenwood vice president for intercollegiate athletics Jason Coomer. “Throughout her playing and coaching career, Coach Wasylk has set a very high standard of excellence for herself and her program which will serve our young women very well. It was clear after meeting with Coach that she had a clear direction for the program and a plan to elevate the status of the women’s hockey program. Today is an exciting day for Lindenwood women’s hockey.”

Before her time at Suffolk, Wasylk’s coaching career got underway as an assistant coach at UMass Boston in 2014-15. She also spent one season as an assistant at Canton. The Roos reached unparalleled heights during her short time with the program including its first playoff appearance during its inaugural season in the Colonial Hockey Conference.

Wasylk had a decorated playing career at Boston College. The four-year letter-winner led the Eagles to national and regional prominence, making three-consecutive trips to the NCAA Frozen Four (2011, 2012, 2013), two Beanpot crowns, a pair of Hockey East titles, and the Nutmeg Classic championship. In 2014, she earned Hockey East best defensive forward credits, as well as the MVP of the 2014 Beanpot tournament.

“Taylor Wasylk is one of the best young coaches in women’s hockey,” said Boston College head women’s coach Katie Crowley. “She has excellent work ethic, drive, and competitiveness and will help Lindenwood women’s hockey rise to a new level. I am happy for her and excited to see her excel at Lindenwood.”

Wasylk played with Team USA’s under-18, under-22, and senior-level national teams. She skated with all three squads at multiple world championships.

A 2014 graduate of Boston College, Wasylk earned a Bachelor of Arts in history with a minor in international students, concentrating in international cooperation and conflict. Wasylk broadened her education with a semester abroad in London in the summer of 2014.