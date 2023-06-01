NCHC names longtime supervisor of officials Schmitt as conference’s new director of officiating

The NCHC announced Thursday that it has named longtime supervisor of officials Mike Schmitt as its new director of officiating.

Schmitt, who replaces Don Adam, moves into a new role with the NCHC after serving as an officiating supervisor for the conference during its first 10 years of competition. He has been a part of the NCHC since play began in 2013.

Adam had held the same position since 2013.

“I couldn’t be more excited to name Mike Schmitt as the NCHC’s Director of Officiating,” said NCHC commissioner Heather Weems in a statement. “Mike boasts over 30 years of experience as a collegiate and international official, as well as instructor with USA Hockey’s program. Mike has built a tremendous rapport with our NCHC head coaches as an approachable and accessible supervisor. He is also a respected voice amongst the NCHC’s officiating staff for his organization and feedback.”

Prior to becoming an officiating supervisor for the NCHC, Schmitt spent 15 seasons in the old WCHA as an on-ice official, including 13 years as a referee. During his collegiate officiating career, Schmitt was chosen to work seven NCAA Frozen Fours, 11 NCAA Regional tournaments and 12 WCHA Final Five championships. Additionally, Schmitt was selected to referee both the 1998 and 2001 NCAA national championship games.

“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and excited to be the director of officiating for the NCHC,” said Schmitt. “I consider it an honor to be selected for this position. My priority will be to promote communication between officials, coaches and administrators to enhance and build on the current officiating program. The NCHC showcases hockey at the highest level concerning its teams, players and coaches. I want to ensure the officiating program is at the same level.”

Schmitt earned the NCHC’s Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award in 2021 for his work with the NCHC’s Officiating Program on and off the ice. During that season, he helped the NCHC navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and organize officials for the NCHC “pod” held in Omaha in Dec. 2020.

“Throughout his tenure, Mike has been viewed as a team-builder and strong communicator,” Weems said. “In an increasingly challenging officiating environment, in which video review and replay demand both precision and confidence, Mike’s experience and leadership style will be an asset to the NCHC. Our officiating team is passionate about the game, and we strive to provide them the best possible environment for their own learning and performance. I look forward to working with Mike to continue to support and grow the quality and effectiveness of NCHC officiating for our referees and linesmen, member programs and fans.”

Along with his work in collegiate hockey, Schmitt also has international officiating experience. He previously refereed two IIHF World Junior Championships in 1992 and 1995, a pair of IIHF Men’s World Championships (1996 and 1998), and the annual Spengler Cup in Switzerland in 1994. In addition, Schmitt spent 12 years as a USA Hockey national staff instructor within their officiating program.

Schmitt resides in Minot, N.D., with his wife, Beth. They have two grown sons: Brandon, a current NCHC referee, and Bryce, a former player at Lake Superior State.

“On behalf of the NCHC and our member institutions, I want to thank Don Adam for providing vision and leadership over the past decade,” Weems said. “We are building on a solid foundation and will continue enhancing our officiating program.”

Schmitt will officially begin his duties on June 19.