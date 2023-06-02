All-time leading scorer, former assistant Harder named Colgate men’s hockey head coach

Colgate on Friday announced it has selected all-time leading scorer and former assistant coach Mike Harder as its new men’s ice hockey head coach. Harder replaces Don Vaughan, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 season after 30 years at the helm.

Harder makes his return to Colgate after spending six years (2013-2019) as an assistant coach for his alma mater. As a coach for the Raiders, he compiled 89 wins with a pair of ECAC Championship appearances and an NCAA tournament bid.

Harder will be formally introduced during a press conference Friday, June 9.

He will serve as the Donald F. Vaughan Endowed Chair for Men’s Ice Hockey, named for his predecessor in 2007.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be coming back to Colgate,” Harder said in a statement. “I am beyond excited to be part of a program, institution, and community that have meant so much to me over the past thirty years. I look forward to being a part of Colgate’s future while continuing Coach Vaughan’s legacy of mentoring student-athletes both on and off the ice.”

“Mike has a great passion and love for Colgate University and Colgate hockey,” said Vaughan. “In my time working with Mike he showed an exceptional ability to connect with players, staff and faculty. His outreach across campus in his time here was impressive. His energy and passion are contagious. He is an excellent teacher of the game is always willing to learn and try new things.”

Harder tallied 214 points during his collegiate career. He graduated ranked fourth all-time in goals scored with 88 and second in assists for 126 points. He went on to earn 1997 All-America honors, and was a Hobey Baker finalist and a Hockey Humanitarian Award nominee.

Harder played 13 seasons professionally across North America and Europe, including for Hartford in the American Hockey League where he was part of a Calder Cup championship in 2000.

Harder began his coaching career at Colgate in 2013-14 as a volunteer assistant. After being promoted to assistant coach in July 2014, Harder helped lead the Raiders to a 22-12-4 overall mark and an appearance in the title game of the ECAC Hockey Championship for a second consecutive season.

Harder returns to Hamilton as the 15th head men’s hockey coach in program history. He takes over a program coming off its first ECAC Hockey Championship since 1990 and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

“From the time I arrived at Colgate as a freshman, Hamilton felt like home,” Harder said. “The warm people, supportive community, and ties between the town and university make it an unparalleled place to thrive. I’m excited to get started.”