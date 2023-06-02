Veteran on-ice official Binda, Jr. tabbed new supervisor of officials for Atlantic Hockey, College Hockey America

Following a comprehensive search, Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America have named Eugene Binda, Jr. as their next supervisor of officials.

Binda, who retired from officiating following the 2021-22 season, served as an officials observer for Atlantic Hockey during the 2022-23 campaign. He will begin his duties on July 1.

“Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America are pleased to welcome Eugene Binda, Jr. as our new supervisor of officials,” AHA and CHA commissioner Michelle Morgan said in a statement. “Geno brings more than three decades of officiating experience to the AHA and CHA and a familiarity with both of our leagues. That, along with his long-standing relationships with professional and college officials in the northeast and nationally, make him an ideal fit for this role.”

The South Boston, Mass., native officiated games for Atlantic Hockey, Hockey East, ECAC and NCHC at the NCAA Division I level as well as USHL, AHL, ECHL, SPHL, high school and amateur hockey contests over a 30-year career that began in 1992.

Nationally, Binda officiated three NCAA Frozen Fours (2016, 2018, 2022) and eight NCAA regionals from 2015 to 2022 along with conference tournaments for Atlantic Hockey, the NCHC and Hockey East. He capped his career in 2022 with men’s championship game assignments at the Beanpot, Hockey East and Frozen Four.

At the professional level, Binda refereed playoffs for the AHL, ECHL and SPHL from 2009 to 2018, including ECHL finals assignments in 2009 and 2010 and the AHL conference finals in 2013 and 2014.

“I’m excited to take this next step in my hockey career as supervisor of officials for Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America,” Binda, Jr. said. “I want to thank my wife, Mary, and my two daughters, Cameron and Dylan, for supporting me through the years on the ice and now on my journey off the ice. I also want to thank former commissioner Robert DeGregorio and former supervisor of officials Gene Binda for the support and guidance through this transition. I want to continue to grow the officiating staff and give other officials the opportunities the AHA and CHA did for my career. I am very grateful to be involved in hockey and to commissioner Michelle Morgan for this opportunity.

“I look forward to a great season.”