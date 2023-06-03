St. Cloud State’s Larson, Minnesota’s Miller, USA Hockey’s Lassonde, Denver’s Culhane named to U.S. coaching staff for ’24 World Juniors

USA Hockey has announced the rest of the coaching staff for the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, Dec. 26, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson and Minnesota associate head coach Steve Miller have been named assistant coaches, USA Hockey’s David Lassonde goaltending coach, and Denver director of hockey operations Travis Culhane video coach.

The group will work with Denver head coach David Carle, who was previously named head coach of the team.

“We’ve got a terrific coaching staff overall,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “The blend of experience we have will serve us well in our ultimate goal of bringing home a gold medal.”

“I’m thankful to have the great group of assistant coaches in place,” added Carle. “I look forward to utilizing the vast experience they bring collectively to put us in the best possible position to win gold.”