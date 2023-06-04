After one season as interim coach, former Elmira standout Grampp named head coach for Buffalo State women’s hockey team

Buffalo State has hired Rachel Grampp as the head coach of the women’s hockey team.

Grampp took over as the interim head coach for the Bengals partway through the 2021-22 season and led the Bengals to a six-win improvement in her first full season as interim coach in 2022-23.

“We are thrilled to officially appoint Rachel Grampp as the head coach of the Buffalo State women’s hockey program,” Buffalo State director of athletics Renee Carlineo said in a statement. “Over the last 18 months, Rachel has showcased her commitment to improving this program academically and athletically, while focusing on the betterment of our student-athletes. Coach Grampp has proven her value as a leader of young women, and I am confident in the direction that this program is headed.

“Rachel has demonstrated a strong knowledge of the game of hockey, an innate ability to build and nurture strong relationships with student-athletes and staff and has displayed a vision for this program that aligns with our department, our university, and our community. I am excited to see the growth and progress that the Buffalo State women’s hockey team will make under Rachel’s continued guidance.”

During the 2022-23 season, Buffalo State posted its best record since the 2018-19 season, including five victories at home. The Bengals also doubled their goal production from the previous year, scoring 58 goals. That mark was the highest in a single season since the 2016-17 season for Buffalo State.

Prior to taking over as interim coach, Grampp was an assistant coach for Buffalo State from 2019 to 2021. She also has previous coaching experience as an assistant coach with Canton in the 2018-19 season.

“I would like to thank director of athletics Renee Carlineo, senior associate AD Jeff Ventura, and associate AD Jim Fowler for this opportunity to lead the Buffalo State Bengals as the head women’s ice hockey coach,” Grampp said. “I have been really blessed throughout my career with the support I have received since joining the staff in 2019. Buffalo is where I call home, and words cannot express my gratitude to be able to continue to develop this program, in this city, alongside my family and loved ones. They have helped me tremendously throughout my journey and I would not be here if I did not have their support. I would also like to thank all the coaches I have worked for, with, or had as a player as they have helped mold me into the coach and person I am today.

“I can’t wait to continue working with our student-athletes, coaching staff, and administration to bring this program back to its winning ways. This program is loaded with potential, and I look forward to continuing to develop the student-athletes both on and off the ice.”

Grampp was a standout defenseman for Elmira from 2014 to 2018, earning UCHC defensive player of the year and All-American honors as a senior. During her time, the Soaring Eagles earned national runner-up finishes twice, and reached the NCAA tournament in all four seasons. She also was a key member of the women’s lacrosse team (28 goals, 16 assists, 44 points) and women’s soccer team (120 saves as a goalkeeper) at Elmira.

Grampp graduated from Elmira in 2018 with degrees in psychology and criminal justice.