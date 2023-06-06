Atlantic Hockey, College Hockey America to merge operations beginning with 2024-25 college hockey season

Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America will merge operations beginning with the 2024-25 college hockey season.

Atlantic Hockey and CHA have shared a commissioner and conference staff since 2010 but have operated as separate entities with their own boards of directors and by-laws.

“Merging our two leagues gives us the opportunity to streamline our operations and build an enhanced brand in men’s and women’s ice hockey as a unified conference,” Atlantic Hockey and CHA commissioner Michelle Morgan said in a statement. “Joining forces under one name provides a strong foundation for both leagues as we build a new experience for our current and future men’s and women’s student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

“Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America have a long-standing working relationship, and as we welcome Michelle Morgan as our new commissioner, the timing is perfect to officially merge operations and reimagine the brand and potential of our conference under one banner,” Atlantic Hockey board chairman and Mercyhurst assistant VP for athletics Bradley Davis added. “The board of directors and our head coaches look forward to working with Commissioner Morgan on strengthening our league. This merger is a great first step in that direction.”

The conferences will operate separately for the 2023-24 season and will officially merge operations on July 1, 2024.

“College Hockey America and Atlantic Hockey are at an important and exciting stage in their shared history,” CHA board chairman and Syracuse senior associate athletics director Jamie Mullin said. “We have an opportunity to redefine both leagues as a unified men’s and women’s college ice hockey brand. Merging the conferences with a new vision, under the direction of commissioner Michelle Morgan, sends a clear message that it is a new era for our conference.”

Details regarding the new structure will be announced at a later date.