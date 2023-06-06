Former Northeastern men’s hockey coach Cronin tabbed new bench boss for NHL’s Ducks

The NHL’s Anaheim Ducks have named Greg Cronin head coach, the 11th head coach in franchise history.

Cronin, 60, begins his first stint as an NHL head coach following 36 years of prior coaching and player development experience, including 12 years as an NHL assistant coach, and roles in the AHL) NCAA and at USA Hockey.

“While we did cast a wide net in searching for the next head coach, it became clear to me that Greg would be the ideal fit for the position,” said Ducks GM Pat Verbeek in a statement. “Being a young team, I felt we needed a teacher of the finer points of the game, and someone who has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping them develop into successful NHL players. Greg has done all that and more, and we are excited to name him head coach of the Anaheim Ducks.”

Cronin joins Anaheim after spending five seasons as the head coach of the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

“I’m excited and honored to be named head coach of the Anaheim Ducks,” said Cronin. “This team has a fantastic future ahead, and I’m very grateful to the Samueli family and Pat Verbeek for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity.”

Prior to his role with Colorado, Cronin spent four seasons with the New York Islanders, including three seasons as an assistant coach (2014-17), before being promoted to associate coach in 2017-18. He also served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2011 to 2014.

Cronin’s first stint with the Islanders organization spanned seven seasons, including two seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2002-05), and five seasons as an assistant coach from 1998 to 2003. He also served as the club’s director of player development from 2002-05.

Cronin spent six seasons as the head coach at Northeastern from 2005 to 2011. He was named the Hockey East’s coach of the year in 2009 after guiding the team to a 25-12-4 record and the school’s first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years. He was an assistant coach at Maine from 1988 to 1990 and 1993 to 1995, while he served as interim head coach from Dec. 1995 through Dec. 1996. He was also an assistant coach at Colorado College (1990-93) where he helped the Tigers reach the WCHA tournament final in 1992 for the first time in 14 years.

A co-founder of the United States National Team Development Program, Cronin spent the inaugural season of the program as director of player development in 1996-97 and served as head coach in 1997-98. Cronin assisted in developing players from the inaugural U.S. NTDP team to be selected in the NHL Draft, including the first overall selection in 2000, Rick DiPietro. Additional top drafted players include Ron Hainsey (13th overall in 2000), Jordan Leopold (second round in 1999), Brad Winchester (second round in 2000) and John Michael-Liles (fifth round in 2000).

Cronin played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Colby College from 1982 to 1986, helping the team to ECAC Division II Final Four appearances in 1983 and 1984, while he received the most improved player award in 1984 and the coach’s award in 1986. He began his coaching career at his alma mater in 1987-88. He earned a master’s degree in business at Maine in 1990 while serving as a graduate assistant for the hockey program.

The Arlington, Mass., native served as an assistant coach for Team USA at three IIHF World Championships (1997, 2011 and 2012). He was also an assistant coach at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 1997 and 1998, helping the U.S. to a silver medal in 1997.