Lindenwood women’s hockey assistant coach Lipson leaves Lions, takes similar job with returning Robert Morris team

Robert Morris has announced that Jordan Lipson has been named an assistant coach for the Colonials women’s hockey team.

During the 2022-23 season, Lipson was an assistant coach at Lindenwood.

“Jordan brings a high level of experience in both her coaching and playing career,” said RMU head coach Logan Bittle in a statement. “She will provide a great deal of leadership to our student-athletes. We are thrilled to have Jordan as a member of our RMU women’s hockey family.”

During her one season at Lindenwood, Lipson primarily worked with the defense, as she will with the Colonials.

Lipson, a forward in her playing career, stated, “It’s where I’m comfortable on the bench. I look at it as a quarterback, turning my defenseman into offensive defenseman, moving the play up the ice.” Lipson also had input at Lindenwood on the squad’s special teams’ units, including the power play and penalty kill.

Prior to Lindenwood, Lipson spent four years as an assistant coach of the women’s hockey team at Williams.

Lipson was an accomplished player during her collegiate career at Plattsburgh, located in upstate N.Y. All four seasons, Lipson won a national championship and an ECAC West championship in her career from 2013 to 2017. Lipson is tied for the record for most power-play goals in a season at Plattsburgh and eclipsed the 100-point milestone in her career. While at Plattsburgh, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in history, and minored in political science and coaching.

From Davis, Calif., Lipson moved to Connecticut to attend prep school at Pomfret to play hockey.

“I knew I wanted to coach since I was 14,” said Lipson. “Ten years ago, there weren’t as many opportunities for women, but I knew I wanted to be involved in the game and never be away from it.”

Coming to RMU, Lipson stated she was impressed with the culture built by Bittle and his staff.

“I’m really excited to work with a program that the school really wants,” Lipson said. “We all want to work towards success. Hearing about the team it feels like a family. Logan laid a foundation to create a good culture. I hope to create an environment so they’re successful and look to have a breakout season.”

“We’re incredibly excited about the addition of Jordan to our coaching staff,” added RMU assistant coach Liam Cavanagh. “Her impressive college background and expertise will bring a fresh perspective to our program that will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes and hockey community. I can’t wait to work alongside Jordan as we make our return this year.”

Over Bittle’s final five seasons as associate head coach from 2016 to 2021, the Colonials compiled an overall record of 97-47-21, including a 66-22-11 mark in the CHA. Robert Morris claimed three consecutive CHA regular-season championships (2017, 2018, 2019) and appeared in a pair of NCAA tournaments (2017, 2021). The Colonials also won their first CHA tournament crown in 2012, Bittle’s second season as an assistant coach with the program.

“The coaches have done a superb job sweeping the portal in the first two weeks,” said Lipson. “We’ll do a great job and I’m excited to see where this first year takes us and the next few years as a program.”