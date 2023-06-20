Minnesota State adds former AHL staffer Paulsen as new assistant coach for men’s hockey team

Minnesota State has announced the hiring of Keith Paulsen as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

“Keith is a real workhorse,” said Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand in a statement. “His multifaceted background will bring so many qualities for our players and staff. His recent stay in the American Hockey League (with the Iowa Wild) teaching both on and off the ice will drive player development to another level.”

“Our staff is dynamic, not only in their prior experiences in hockey, but also in their abilities to teach both on a personal and player developmental level. As our staff continues to take shape over the next several months, we are excited for the future of Maverick hockey.”

During his time with the Wild (2016-23), Paulsen coordinated live in-game and post-game video analysis and breakdown. He also prepared scout video for opponent tendencies, video for team meetings and assisted with daily practice planning and implementation.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to join Luke Strand’s staff,” said Paulsen. “I understand the rich traditions of Maverick Hockey and look forward to working with these young men in our program. My family and I are excited to relocate to the Mankato area.”

Prior to his time with the Wild, Paulson served as the assistant general manager and associate head coach with the USHL’s Madison Capitols from Dec. 2013 to May 2016.

In 2014, Paulsen was selected as an assistant coach with team USA World Junior A Challenge where the Americans defeated Denmark 3-2 in the gold medal game.

Paulsen was also on staff with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers from July 2010-Dec. 2013 and worked with Strand for a season during that stint.

Paulsen also served as the head coach at Rice Lake High School in Rice Lake, Wis., from 2003 to 2010.

Collegiately, Paulsen competed at UW-Eau Claire from 1996 to 2000 and was a four-year letter winner, playing with Strand for one year.