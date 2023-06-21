Former Robert Morris men’s hockey assistant coach Durocher returning to Colonials in same position for ’23-24 season

Robert Morris announced Tuesday that Ryan Durocher has been named an assistant coach for the Colonials men’s hockey team.

Durocher, who spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach with the Colonials, is returning to the program after spending a season as director of hockey operations at Colorado College and a year as an assistant at Sacred Heart.

“We are excited that Ryan is returning to Robert Morris,” said RMU head coach Derek Schooley in a statement. “Ryan has an excellent hockey mind, relates very well to the players, and is very detailed in everything he does. We had a very good year when Ryan was here, and I am looking forward to continuing what we started.”

Durocher was an assistant coach with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers for two seasons (2018-20). Previously, he had stints as the video coach for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils (2017-18) and St. Lawrence (2015-17).

Prior to his coaching career, Durocher played at Cortland, where he graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management. He then earned his master’s in Sports Management in 2014 from Southern New Hampshire University, where he began his coaching career before moving on to join the EHL’s New England Wolves staff in 2014.

“I really believe with Ryan and Matt Nicholson, we have established one of the top staffs in Atlantic Hockey,” Schooley said.