After freshman season at Boston College, Powell leaving Eagles to play ’23-24 season with USHL’s Fighting Saints

By
-
BC’s Seamus Powell (left) battles BU’s Wilmer Skoog for the puck during a 2022-23 game (photo: Brendan Carpenter).

According to the Telegraph Herald, defenseman Seamus Powell is leaving Boston College after one season to return to junior hockey with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

During the 2022-23 season with the Eagles, Powell collected one goal and was minus-3 in 21 games.

“It’s a really good opportunity to play a lot more, get stronger and develop as a player,” Powell said in the report. “Obviously, Ryan St. Louis did the same thing this last year (after leaving Northeastern) and had a ton of success. It’ll give me a chance to play my game and gain confidence, and only good things will follow.

“I talked to Dubuque quite a bit after they drafted me two years ago and again after my first year at Boston College, and I always thought it was a really good option. And Coach (Greg) Brown said it would be a really good spot for me, so I’m very grateful to be here.”

Powell joins a Dubuque team that went 32-24-5-1 last season, advancing to the second round of the Clark Cup playoffs.

“I’m excited,” Powell said. “Obviously, they had a pretty good run in the playoffs and they were always a tough team to play against when I was with the NTDP. It helps to have a lot of returners with that year under your belt. Having that experience is definitely helpful when you’re trying to make a run in the playoffs.”

