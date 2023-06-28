NHL DRAFT: Michigan’s Fantilli leads impressive crop of nine collegians selected in opening round of 2023 NHL Draft

It may have taken one more pick than expected, but when Michigan center Adam Fantilli, the NCAA’s reigning point leader and the 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner, heard his name called from the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, he knew his future home will be in that of his school’s infamous rival.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, home of Michigan’s biggest athletic foe, Ohio State, selected Fantilli third overall, one spot lower than many pundits had him ranked entering the draft. Fantilli led the NCAA with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) for Michigan and helped Canada capture gold at both the World Junior and World Championships this year.

Secret to no one, Connor Bedard of the WHL’s Regina Pats was taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, while Leo Carlsson of Sweden was selected second by the Anaheim Ducks.

College players, though, represented four of the top 10 selections in the first round and nine of the 32 picks overall.

Fantilli was immediately followed to the stage by Boston College incoming freshman Will Smith, selected fourth by the San Jose Sharks. The U.S. National Team Development Program product notched 51 goals and 127 points last season in 60 games for the NTDP and added nine goals and 20 points in the World Under-18 Championship, where Team USA took home gold.

Smith is the highest NHL Draft selection in the storied history of Boston College.

Here’s where NCAA players were ranked, picked in NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals, with the eighth overall selection, stuck with both the NTDP and Boston College, selecting right wing Ryan Leonard. Leonard, who will head to the Heights this fall, scored 51 goals and 94 points in 57 games for the NTDP and added eight goals and 17 points in seven games at the World Under-18s.

The college prospects shifted to Europe at the 11th selection as Vancouver selected Tom Willander, a defenseman from Rogle BK in Sweden who is headed to Boston University. In international play, Willander registered three goals and 12 points in 19 games for Team Sweden.

The NHL Draft host Nashville Predators went the college route in selecting Connecticut’s Matthew Wood 15th overall. It is the highest NHL Draft selection in Huskies program history. In his freshman season, Wood notched 11 goals and 34 points in 35 games for the Huskies. It is reported that Wood, college hockey’s younger player last season, will return to Storrs for his sophomore season.

The NTDP continued its strong representation when Oliver Moore, an incoming freshman at Minnesota, was taken 19th overall by Chicago. Moore scored five goals and nine points in seven games at World Under-18s and 75 points in 61 games for the NTDP.

Wisconsin’s Charlie Stramel was the third current collegian selected, heading to the Minnesota Wild with the 21st overall pick. Stramel’s stock dropped over the course of the season when he notched just three goals and 12 points in 33 games for the Badgers. But his draft position, 21 after being ranked the 30th overall North American skater, indicates the Wild have higher hopes for the prospect.

Gabriel Perreault, who last season shattered the NTDP points mark for a single season with 132, was the 23rd overall pick of the New York Rangers. Perreault will head to Boston College in the fall. He is the son of former NHLer Yanic Perreault.

Bradly Nadeau, one of the top offensive players in Canadian junior hockey last season, registering 113 points in 54 games for Penticton in the BCHL, was the final college player selected in the first round, taken 30th overall by Carolina. Nadeau is headed to Maine this season.

The 2023 NHL Draft continues on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will be televised in the U.S. on NHL Network and ESPN+.