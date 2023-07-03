Colorado College adds former Notre Dame player, assistant Oglevie as new assistant coach for Tigers

Andrew Oglevie, an assistant hockey coach at Notre Dame and former player for the Fighting Irish, has been named an assistant coach at Colorado College.

Oglevie spent the 2022-23 season on the Notre Dame bench working for longtime Irish head coach Jeff Jackson. Prior to that, he played 95 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, amassing 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists). He served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 season, then as an assistant to the Rochester coaching staff during his final year under contract in 2021-22.

“I am excited to welcome Andrew and his wife, Kalleigh, to our Tiger family,” CC head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. “Andrew stood out among several incredible candidates. His ability to connect, attention to detail and passion for player development were all qualities we were looking for and are strengths of his. He has a great hockey mind having just finished playing and is hungry to make an impact as a coach.

“Our program got better today.”

Oglevie played three years at Notre Dame from 2015 to 2018, collecting 89 points (41 goals, 48 assists) in 107 career games, including a team-best 15 goals while serving as an alternate captain as a junior in 2017-18. He was selected to the NCAA Frozen Four all-tournament team after helping the Fighting Irish advance to the NCAA title game.

As a sophomore, he was named to the 2017 NCAA Northeast Regional all-tournament team after scoring the overtime game-winner in a 3-2 victory over UMass Lowell, sending Notre Dame to the Frozen Four.

Following his junior season at Notre Dame, Oglevie signed two-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Notre Dame in 2020.

“I am excited and grateful to join the storied Tiger Hockey program,” Oglevie said. “I would like to thank Kris Mayotte and (Colorado College VP and director of athletics) Lesley Irvine for the opportunity to be a part of the renowned Colorado College community. I am eager to start working with the coaching staff and student-athletes as we continue the upward trajectory of the program.”