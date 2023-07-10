Saint Michael’s names Salinas assistant coach for Purple Knights women’s hockey team

Saint Michael’s has announced the hire of Kevin Salinas as the women’s hockey team’s full-time assistant coach.

Salinas joins the Purple Knights after spending the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach with the USPHL’s Dells Ducks.

“Kevin has varied experiences at the college level and at other hockey levels,” said SMC head coach Chris Donovan. “I believe he can help us move the program forward. I look forward to working with him.”

Salinas was an assistant coach for the Lawrence women’s hockey program during its first two seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Prior to Lawrence, Salinas spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the New England College women’s hockey team.

As a player, Salinas spent time at Aurora when the school was an ACHA school and on the team’s first NCAA Division III squad in 2014-15.

Salinas earned a bachelor’s degree in fitness and health promotion from Aurora in 2017 before completing his master’s degree in business administration at New England College in 2019.