Kivi announces resignation from Marian women’s hockey team after 11 seasons with Sabres

After 11 seasons, Jamie Kivi has announced her resignation as the head coach of the Marian women’s hockey team.

“I can’t thank Jamie enough for her 11 years of hard work and dedication to Marian athletics and the Sabre women’s hockey program,” said Marian director of athletics Tony Draves in a statement. “I wish her nothing but the best in her next chapter.”

Kivi was named the second head coach of Marian in 2012 after the program was introduced in 2009. In her second season, Kivi led the Sabres to the NCHA tournament for the first time in program history, earning herself NCHA coach of the year recognition. Marian qualified for the NCHA tournament seven times under her leadership, including each of the last three seasons.

“It has been an honor to serve as the head women’s ice hockey coach at Marian,” said Kivi. “I want to thank Jason Murphy for taking a chance on me as a 24-year-old. Since then, I’ve had the privilege to work under Jason Bartelt and Tony Draves, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities they have given me. Most importantly, to my student-athletes, the alumni, Katie Lindsley, current and past members of my coaching staff, and all of my co-workers over the last 11 years, thank you. There are not enough words to express my love and appreciation for all of you. You have become a part of my family and the reason why Marian is such a special place.

“The future of Marian women’s ice hockey is bright, and I have no doubt the best is yet to come for the program.”

A national search will be conducted for the hiring of the next head women’s hockey coach.