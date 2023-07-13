Former Nichols women’s hockey captain Taylor tabbed new assistant coach for Curry women’s hockey team

Rebecca Taylor has been named an assistant coach with the Curry women’s hockey team.

Taylor recently finished her playing career at Nichols. She was a three-year captain for the Bison, playing in 89 games on the blue line and compiling four goals and seven assists for 11 points. She also competed on the Nichols women’s lacrosse team.

“We are thrilled to have Becca join our staff,” said Curry head coach Kelly Rider in a statement. “She is familiar with our conference, has experience in leadership positions, and has a passion for coaching.”

For her efforts at Nichols, Taylor received the Major Charles T. Hopkins Award for Study, Sports, and Spirit in 2023. The award is presented to a senior student-athlete who had a great success both in the classroom and in the arena of competition. Taylor had a cumulative grade-point average among the top in her class while also garnering recognition for outstanding athletic contributions to women’s hockey and women’s lacrosse. She also served as a peer tutor and worked for Skyhawks Sports Academy.

Taylor graduated from Nichols with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2022 before completing her master’s degree in counterterrorism in 2023.