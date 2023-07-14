Sacred Heart women’s hockey team names former Quinnipiac goaltender Ives new assistant coach for Pioneers

The Sacred Heart women’s hockey team has added Abbie Ives as an assistant coach.

Ives brings three years of professional and four years of collegiate playing experience with her to the bench.

“I’m extremely happy to welcome Abbie to our staff,” said SHU head coach Thomas O’Malley in a statement. “I know she will do an incredible job here at Sacred Heart University.”

“I’m really excited to join the staff at Sacred Heart and work to build on the success of the program,” added Ives. “I’d like to thank Coach O’Malley for the opportunity, and I’m eager to get to work.”

No stranger to Nutmeg State, Ives spent the last three seasons playing for the Connecticut Whale of the National Women’s Hockey League and the Premier Hockey Federation. Over 33 professional games in net, she posted a .903 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA to go with a 22-10-0 record and three shutouts. Ives backstopped the Whale to an appearance in the 2022 Isobel Cup Final.

Prior to her professional career, Ives spent four seasons tending the crease just up the Merritt Parkway at Quinnipiac. When she graduated, she ranked third all-time in program history with 14 shutouts. Across 102 career games with the Bobcats, Ives posted a .925 save percentage and a 1.79 GAA, on the way to a 46-41-13 record. She was named the team’s MVP as a senior.

Ives is a 2020 graduate of Quinnipiac, with a degree in English.