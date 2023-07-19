Colgate tabs former Trinity, Wisconsin-Stevens Point assistant coach Badalamenti for same position with Raiders

Colgate has announced the addition of Zach Badalamenti as the men’s hockey team’s newest assistant coach.

Badalamenti joins the Raiders after serving as an assistant with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2022-23 season.

“We are excited to have Zach join our staff,” said Colgate head coach Mike Harder in a statement. “He brings a wealth of scouting knowledge and experience from his time coaching in the USHL and shares Colgate’s commitment to developing student-athletes of the highest caliber.”

Badalamenti will be entering his eighth season overall in coaching after spending three seasons (2019-2022) as an assistant coach for Trinity and three seasons (2016-2019) with his alma mater, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, in the same capacity.

In his first season at Trinity, Badalamenti helped lead the Bantams to a NESCAC championship appearance. During the 2021-22 season, he helped guide the team to a NESCAC championship and NCAA tournament berth.

Badalamenti was a member of the Pointers coaching staff that made an NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2016-17 and later won a national championship in 2018-19. In that season, he helped the Pointers to a program-best record of 29-0-2, marking their first-ever undefeated season.

Badalamenti played two seasons of college hockey for Stevens Point in 2014-15 and 2015-16 before suffering a career-ending neck injury that led to his transition into coaching.

In the classroom, Badalamenti earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management from UW-Stevens Point and his master’s degree in Public Policy from Trinity.