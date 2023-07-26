Keene State adding NCAA Division III men’s, women’s hockey starting with 2024-25 season

Keene State has announced the addition of men’s and women’s hockey to the list of its varsity program offerings.

Hockey will start with the 2024-25 season.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Keene State Owls D-III ice hockey,” Keene State president Dr. Melinda Treadwell said in a statement. “The decision supports strategic enrollment and potential academic program growth for our college. In the case of hockey, of equal strategic benefit is that this investment supports our community’s growing passion and the future success of Keene Ice. This is exactly how a public college can support itself and make a positive difference for the region it shares.”

The men’s and women’s hockey teams will compete during the 2024-25 season as independent programs. In 2025-26, the men’s program will transition to competition within the Little East Conference.

Castleton University, Plymouth State University, UMass Dartmouth, UMass Boston, and the University of Southern Maine are current LEC members that feature men’s ice hockey.

Keene State men’s hockey has a history of success as a club sport program competing in the ACHA. In 2023, the team captured the New England Collegiate Hockey Association Patriots Conference championship, defeating Boston College 6-0 in the semifinals and Northeastern 3-2 to reach the ACHA Northeast Regional tournament. In that regional, the Owls lost 3-2 in overtime to Vermont.

Plans are still under way to confirm a conference for the women’s program, according to Keene State athletic director Marty Testo.

Per NCAA regulations, six member institutions must sponsor a sport for the league to receive an automatic qualifying bid for the NCAA Division III championships. Keene State will become the fifth LEC member to sponsor hockey for women. Castleton, Plymouth State, UMass Boston, and Southern Maine also feature women’s hockey.

Keene State hockey teams will host games at Keene Ice on Marlboro Street in Keene, N.H.