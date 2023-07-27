After eight seasons at Morrisville, Utica grad Lomanto returns to Pioneers as new assistant coach for women’s hockey team

Utica has announced the hiring of Melissa Lomanto as a full-time assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Lomanto comes to Utica after serving as the head coach at Morrisville since the program’s inaugural season in 2015-16. There, the Utica grad guided the Mustangs to 89 wins, including two Colonial Hockey Conference championship titles in 2017 and 2018. In the 2017-18 season, she led Morrisville to its first NCAA Division III tournament berth.

While at Morrisville, Lomanto was voted the CHC coach of the year twice by her peers.

Prior to her stint at the helm of the Mustangs, she spent two seasons as the head coach at Canton (2012-14) and one season as a volunteer assistant coach at Colgate (2011-12). Lomanto also spent three seasons as the head coach of Adrian from 2008 to 2011 where she went 52-25-6 overall and captured the 2010-11 NCHA title and a 2010-11 NCAA Division III tournament appearance.

Her coaching career initially began with the Pioneers in 2005 immediately following her playing career as she served as head coach Dave Clausen’s assistant until 2008. Over those three seasons, Utica captured three consecutive 18-win seasons and qualified for the ECAC West conference tournament each year.

Over her four seasons playing for Utica from 2001 to 2005, Lomanto compiled 85 points on 38 goals and 47 assists. She still ranks among the top-10 all-time in program history in points and goals.