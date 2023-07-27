Bemidji State volunteer assistant Schoen earns assistant coaching role with Bowling Green hockey team

Bowling Green has announced the hiring of Dylan Schoen to the men’s hockey team’s staff as an assistant coach.

Schoen joins the Falcons after serving as a volunteer assistant coach for Bemidji State during the 2022-23 season, working with the team’s goaltenders. He will have a similar role with BGSU.

“We are very excited to add Dylan to our staff,” said Bowling Green head coach Ty Eigner in a statement. “He is a very intelligent and eager young coach who will bring a bunch of value to our program. He will be directly involved with the development of our goalies as well as recruiting.”

“I am really excited to be joining this group at Bowling Green,” added Schoen. “I want to thank Coach Eigner and the rest of the staff for this opportunity. Bowling Green has a long and storied history, and I am honored to be a part of it. I look forward to working with the athletes and becoming a member of the Bowling Green community.”

Schoen played collegiately for four seasons, playing his first two for Geneseo before spending his final two seasons at Stevenson.