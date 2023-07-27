Colgate men’s hockey team names former NTDP coach Walsh new assistant coach for Raiders

Colgate has announced Anthony Walsh will be joining the men’s hockey program as an assistant coach.

Walsh comes to Colgate after most recently serving as an assistant coach with the U.S. National Team Development Program since March 2022. He began working with the NTDP Under-17 team before transitioning to the Under-18 team. Walsh helped guide the Under-18 squad to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

“We could not be happier to have Anthony join the Colgate family,” said Colgate head coach Mike Harder in a statement. “His knowledge of the great sport of hockey, forward thinking, and ability to connect with our student-athletes will make us better immediately. As a former Yale captain, Anthony understands what it takes to succeed at an elite university and will most certainly be a great mentor in our community,” Harder said.

Before his time with the NTDP, Walsh served as an assistant coach at Fredonia during the 2021-22 season, a role that started his coaching career.

Walsh skated four seasons (2015-19) at Yale, where he was named captain of the Bulldogs for his senior season. He recorded 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 104 career games and was awarded the Malcolm G. Chace Award, given to the member of the Yale hockey team who, “through sportsmanship, spirit, and ability, has best served the finest traditions of Yale Hockey.”

After completing his playing career, Walsh served as Yale’s director of hockey operations for the 2019-20 campaign before moving to western New York.

Walsh graduated from Yale in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.