Minnesota State adds Wisconsin prep coach McCracken to Mavericks men’s hockey coaching staff

Minnesota State has announced that Cory McCracken will join the men’s hockey staff as an assistant coach.

“Cory brings experience as a head coach as well as a tremendous background in player development and recruiting,” said Mavericks head coach Luke Strand in a statement. “His knowledge base of the player pool is second to none and he is familiar with our teaching and methods. I am excited for Cory to get on board and help our program continue to move forward.”

McCracken, who owns a degree from Wisconsin-Green Bay, has served as the head coach for Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay since 2006. Named the 2012 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association coach of the year, McCracken helped guide NDA to championships in 2012 and 2016. During his time with Notre Dame Academy, McCracken has seen four players go on to be NHL draft picks, 18 pursue NCAA Division I playing opportunities as student-athletes and 41 former players have junior hockey careers.

“I want to thank Coach Strand for the opportunity to join a tremendous hockey program and be a part of this staff,” said McCracken. “Minnesota State has a long history of excellence, on and off the ice. This is a special place, and I am humbled to be part of this great program. I am excited to join the Mankato community and begin to work with the players in our program.”

In addition to his duties with Notre Dame Academy, McCracken has also served as the director of player development with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers since 2022 in addition to working as the assistant director of player development with USA Hockey’s Central District since 2014.

He also has worked as the director of hockey operations for Team Wisconsin since 2007 and was working with the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association with a role in player development.