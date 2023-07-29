Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team names former Bemidji State captain, coach Sobieck new assistant for Bulldogs

Minnesota Duluth has named Emma Sobieck an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Sobieck will join Bulldogs head coach Maura Crowell’s staff and will serve alongside associate head coach Laura Bellamy and assistant coach Laura Schuler.

“I am honored and beyond excited to join the Bulldog community,” said Sobieck in a statement. “The biggest draws for me are the renowned staff, consistent strive for excellence, and the aligned values that they instill into their program. I am extremely passionate about student-athlete development and success and am eager to begin my next chapter here.”

Sobieck spent the past two seasons as a member of the Bemidji State women’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach. A 2017-18 Beavers captain, Sobieck joined the coaching staff after spending two seasons playing hockey professionally in Germany following graduation from Bemidji State in 2018.

“First off, I’d like to thank chancellor Dave McMillan and athletic director Forrest Karr for supporting the women’s hockey coaching staff to the fullest extent,” said Crowell. “We are thrilled to add Emma Sobieck to our staff. She comes to Duluth with both playing and coaching experience in the WCHA. She will jump right into this role and make our program better.”

Sobieck’s collegiate career at BSU included 146 games played for the Beavers between 2014 and 2018, skating in 145 consecutively. During that time, she accumulated 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) and was a senior captain.

Sobieck earned a coaching certificate from BSU in 2018 and completed her Bachelor of Science in individualized studies at BSU in 2020. Sobieck is currently pursuing her Masters of Physical Education Coaching of Sport from Southwest Minnesota State.