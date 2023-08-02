Former Wilkes men’s hockey assistant Hoff named new women’s hockey head coach at King’s

King’s announced Wednesday that Josh Hoff will join the Monarchs as the next head women’s hockey coach.

Hoff joins the Monarchs after spending the 2022-23 campaign across town as an assistant coach with the men’s team at Wilkes, where he assisted in designing and executing on-ice practices, systems, and bench management as well as conditioning plans, scheduling for team meals and other logistics and administration duties.

Additionally, Hoff took charge of skill development for the Colonels defensemen, special teams development, and film and scouting.

“I am extremely honored to be the next head coach of the King’s College women’s ice hockey team,” said Hoff. “My family and I are excited to be moving to Wilkes-Barre and joining the Monarch family. I am looking forward to the journey ahead for this program. I believe there is a great group of young women at King’s that are looking forward to working hard every day to get better.”

“I’m confident that Josh Hoff will be an excellent addition to our department,” added King’s associate VP and executive director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation Cheryl Ish. “Throughout the interview process, it was evident that Josh is committed to the student-athlete experience and will couple that with his passion for the game.”

Prior to Wilkes, Hoff served as head coach for the USPHL’s Idaho Falls Spud Kings and as head coach at the Hoosac School, a Division I prep hockey program in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.

In addition, Hoff held various roles down south, including time with the USPHL’s Charleston Colonials, the College of Charleston, USPHL’s Charlotte Rush, Charleston Jr. Stingrays, and the Carolina Ice Palace.

“Josh no doubt will bring an enthusiasm to the ice that will focus on building on a strong, competitive, cohesive team,” said Ish. “I’m grateful to the search committee and the players who were involved in the search and look forward to seeing this team back on the ice.”

Hoff was a 2018 graduate of the College of Charleston with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health and human performance, where he also competed for the college’s Division III club team as a center and defenseman from 2014 to 2016.