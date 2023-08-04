Longtime college hockey assistant coach Boschetto hired as associate head coach at UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell has named Andy Boschetto as the new associate head coach of the River Hawks men’s hockey team.

Boschetto comes to Lowell after helping Augustana with the start of its men’s hockey program in 2022.

“Andy will be a welcome addition to our staff,” said UMass Lowell head coach Norm Bazin in a statement. “He checked several of the boxes we were looking to add. He has tremendous experience recruiting, a detailed pulse of the current college landscape and has head coaching experience. Those three characteristics along with his undeniable energy made him the right fit for our program at this time. He has worked at his craft over the past 15 years, and we are excited to welcome him, his wife Stacy and their young family to the University of Massachusetts Lowell.”

Before Augustana, Boschetto spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Colgate, helping the team to an 18-18-4 record in 2021-22 and an upset of No. 18 Cornell in the ECAC best-of-three quarterfinals. He also coached multiple All-ECAC players throughout his two seasons.

“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to come home and be a River Hawk,” said Boschetto. “I grew up watching UMass Lowell at the old Tulley Forum where I played high school hockey. My family and I are excited to help Coach Bazin and staff continue to build the winning culture they have cultivated. I’m excited to hunt championships and be a River Hawk.”

Before his time at Colgate, Boschetto spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Niagara after serving as the head coach at Salve Regina for seven seasons. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Curry.

Boschetto played two seasons at Hobart before heading to Suffolk for two seasons, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Operations at Strategic Management in 2005.