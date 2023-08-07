Former Ohio State goalie, Cornell director of hockey operations Palmer named new assistant coach at Providence

Providence has announced the addition of Joe Palmer to the men’s hockey staff as an assistant coach.

Palmer spent the previous four seasons (2019-23) as a goaltending and video coach with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.

Prior to Syracuse, Palmer spent 2015-19 as the director of hockey operations for the Cornell men’s hockey program and also served as an assistant/goaltending coach for Hamilton.

Palmer is the founder and primary instructor of Syracuse-based Palmer Goalie Systems, where he provides personal instruction and video analysis to more than 30 area goaltenders who compete at the AAA, prep school, junior and college levels.

As a player, Palmer was a two-time gold medalist with the United States at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship and was later named to the U.S. team at the World Junior Championship in 2008. Palmer played two seasons (2004-06) for the U.S. National Team Development Program and was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He then went on to start 71 games for Ohio State over three seasons (2006-09) and was a three-time Big 10 all-academic team selection and earned CCHA all-rookie team honorable mention in 2007.

Palmer attended training camp with the Blackhawks in 2009 and 2010 and played professionally in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye, Reading Royals, Gwinnett Gladiators and Florida Everblades, and the Quad City Mallards of the now-defunct Central Hockey League.

Palmer earned his bachelor of arts degree in communications at Ohio State University in 2013.