Longtime NAHL scout, coach Jennings chosen new assistant coach at Air Force ahead of ’23-24 season

Steve Jennings has been named an assistant hockey coach at Air Force.

A 1991 Naval Academy graduate, Jennings brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to the Falcons.

“Steve is a great addition to our staff,” Air Force head coach Frank Serratore said in a statement. “He is a terrific hockey man with a great eye for talent. His experience as both a coach and scout is invaluable and strengthens our staff in every area.”

Jennings comes to the Academy from the NAHL’s El Paso Rhinos where he served as the general manager since January. While in El Paso, Jennings was responsible for all aspects of player personnel management and worked extensively with scouting, recruiting and building current and future rosters.

Prior to El Paso, Jennings spent the 2021-22 season with the NAHL’s Aberdeen Wings as the head coach and director of hockey operations. From 2016 to 2021, Jennings was the director of player personnel for the Wings. During his time in Aberdeen, Jennings led the construction of teams that earned three Robertson Cup tournament berths and one Robertson Cup championship title (2019).

Before Aberdeen, Jennings served as the director of player personnel for the NAHL’s Topeka Roadrunners from 2007 to 2016 and was a scout for the NAHL’s Santa Fe Roadrunners from 2004 to 2007. He has been heavily involved in scouting, coaching and developing players in the NAHL since 2004.

Following his graduation from the Naval Academy, Jennings served as the assistant coach at his alma mater for two seasons before completing his military service in 1996. He entered the corporate world in 1996 while simultaneously working for various hockey organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee.

He also served as the assistant coach at Lehigh University from 1998 to 2002.